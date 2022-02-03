PARK FALLS — A zoning change that never appeared on the city map will be addressed by the city planning commission, according to discussion at the Park Falls Common Council meeting on Jan. 24.

In April 2018, there were changes to the zoning map regarding C1 (commercial-residential), C2 (general commercial) and R2 (medium density residential) districts, according to City Administrator Brentt Michalek at the meeting. There was no language to allow for landscape storage except for contractor storage yards which are heavier, more intrusive items such as machinery, large vehicles and materials such as culverts.

