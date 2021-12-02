Chequamegon High School Madrigal Singers perform for a crowd gathered at the lighting of the Park Falls Community Christmas tree as the finale to Small Business Saturday and the annual Christmas parade held Saturday, Nov. 27.
Patchouli Garden owner Tara Trevort, at right, and her children, Alex, standing left, along with Lexi, Zane and Zoe, get into the holiday spirit while waiting in the float lineup for the Park Falls Christmas Parade on Saturday, Nov. 27.
PARK FALLS — The Small Business Saturday event, sponsored by the Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, was a huge success, according to the participating shop owners who reported good in-store traffic and sales.
Of the businesses visited, Sweet Brew, Packerland Plus, True Value Hardware and The Silly Goose, all independently owned stores located along the Wisconsin 13 corridor within the city limits, reported a steady stream of customers throughout the day. True Value staff members said the punch cards provided by the chamber were widely used by shoppers — although the holiday parade, tree lighting, music and hot chocolate all added to the community spirit that attracted the crowds.
