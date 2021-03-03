Kristina Peterson

Kristina Peterson competed in the vault at the state meet on Feb. 27.

 PHOTO BY MATT FREY

Chequamegon High School senior Kristina Peterson finished her high school gymnastics career with an 18th-place finish at the WIAA Div. II State meet Feb. 27 at Performance Elite Gymnastics in La Crosse, hosted by Onalaska High School.

Peterson competed as an individual on the vault, scoring an 8.6.

