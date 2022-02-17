DECATUR, Ill (Feb. 10, 2022) — Trinity Pesko of Phillips, is among the undergraduates who were named to the Dean’s List at Millikin University for the fall semester 2021.

Pesko is studying acting in the College of Fine Arts. Students who attempt at least 12 graded semester credits and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA will earn Dean’s List honors.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments