Age 87, of Park Falls, went home to the Lord on Wednesday February 2, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center in Park Falls. She was born on September 18, 1934 in Allen, Maryland, the daughter of Asbury and Florence (Smith) Phoebus. Peggy was a 1952 graduate of Salisbury Wicomico High School. In March of 1952 she married Marion F. Ray of Grant City, MO. They were married 18 years. Together they had four children. In February of 1975 Peggy married Arthur E. Koshak of Park Falls. Peggy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a loyal and kind friend to all. She loved spending her days in the kitchen preparing food and welcoming friends and family anytime. Peggy’s specialty was her delicious banana bread. She treasured family, always putting them first. She was a member of the Park Falls American Legion Auxiliary and Peace Lutheran Church. We loved sharing love with you!
She is survived by her children: Michael (Leslie) Ray of Lee’s Summit, MO, G. Mark (Pat) Ray of O’Fallon, IL, Randy (Ginny) Ray of Park Falls, and Linda (Warren) Dorrance of Rice Lake, (4)step-children: Alan (Cindy) Koshak of Harrisonville, MO, Randy (Courtenay) Koshak of Chesapeake, VA, Rick (Becky) Koshak of Cookstown, NJ, and Christine (Doug) Koch of Virginia Beach, VA, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her brother Norman (Dottie) Phoebus of Delaware. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Arthur, and brother Bradford Phoebus.
