Pearl G. Person, 55, of Phillips, WI, passed away on January 4, 2022, at the Marshfield Medical Center, Park Falls, WI. Pearl was born on August 20, 1966, to Robert and Helen (Holoubek) Person, in Milwaukee, WI.

She attended High School in Milwaukee before relocating to Phillips. Pearl loved to do word search puzzles and spend time with family.

To plant a tree in memory of Pearl Person as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments