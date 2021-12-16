PARK FALLS — The Peaceful Gathering meal held the last day of each month at Peace Lutheran Church will throw in a little extra for the holiday meal.

December is a special month because the meal will always fall on the Tuesday after Christmas and before New Year’s Day, said Derek Chambers, event planner and lead cook. The regular meal will be held at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at 600 2nd Ave. N. in Park Falls, but for the holidays there will be snacks and refreshments for the people who often show up as early as 4 p.m. to meet with their groups and their regular table.

