...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12
inches, except 10 to 18 inches in northeast Ashland and northern
Iron counties, possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the northwestern
area of the Lac du Flambeau Band.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds could also create blowing snow
and possibly white-out conditions particularly near the Lake
Superior shoreline.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Paul Kozey, The Man, The Myth, The Legend PK, 63, of Phillips passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center in Park Falls. He was born to Paul SR. and Elsie (Kohout) Kozey on April 5, 1959.
Following graduation from Phillips High School, Paul went to Milwaukee to work in construction with his brother, Gerry. After a couple of years, he returned to Phillips to take over the family farm so his father could retire. After running the farm for many years, he followed his passion and started Kozey Masonry. He took great pride in his work. When he was not working, he enjoyed bowling, golf, pool, and basketball. He prided himself on being a better player at basketball than his stepson, Brandon, cribbage than both of his children, and darts than his stepson, Joey. Paul tried to teach his stepdaughter, Krystal, new things but she often didn’t listen because there are more ways than PK’s way to do things. He was an avid Badgers football fan and loved his family deeply. His family and friends will miss him dearly, remembering his 10-minute rule will always bring a smile to their faces.
