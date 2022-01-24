...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
40 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Paul Harding, 63, of Phillips, WI, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, at the Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire, WI, with his family at his side after a very long battle with cancer. Paul was born on December 19, 1958, in Baraboo, WI, the son of Millard Harding, Jr. and Carolyn Schmidtke.
Paul married his loving wife, Colleen Bristol, on October 30, 1976. They enjoyed 45 great years together. He loved all his family and friends with his big heart. He worked construction with his dad for many years, he also worked 12 years at Grede Foundries in Reedsburg, WI. He then bought his dream - a family resort in Weyerhaeuser, WI, and added to his dream every year for 18 years, making numerous friends along the way. Paul was an avid outdoors kind of guy; he loved to fish and relax around his fire pit and watch the lake from shore or behind the seat of his pontoon boat. You were always able to hear his voice during every Packer game!
