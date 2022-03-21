Patrick D. Pritzl, 53, Weston passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at his home while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born on August 11, 1968, in Park Falls, son of the late Donald and Shirley (Meier) Pritzl. On June 20, 1992, he married Aimee LaPointe at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Park Falls.

