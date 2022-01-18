Patricia M. Kenneally, 80, of Ogema, passed away on January 12, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. Patricia was born on October 8, 1941, to John and Myrtle (Farrell) Johnson, in Chicago, IL.

Patricia loved to travel and spend time with her family and friends. While in Oak Park, IL, she was a member of the PTA while her children were in school and a member of the Altar & Rosary Society at the Ascension Catholic Church. Patricia married Joseph Kenneally in 1963, and they enjoyed 58+ years of marriage. Joe was a dedicated husband and cared for Pat until her final days. They relocated to Ogema, WI, in 2012, to a home they lovingly called “Pat’s Palace in the Pines”.

