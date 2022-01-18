Patricia Elsie Mathews Kay Welch, 85, creative and courageous wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, died peacefully at home with her family on New Year’s Day 2022. She was born on March 11, 1936 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Pat graduated from Wayne State University and taught elementary school in St. Paul before landing in Wisconsin with her first husband and high school sweetheart, Robert Kay. She enjoyed skiing and raising Appaloosa horses. She drove to horse shows all around the country with her three daughters, earning the CB handle “Big Mama”. She met, fell in love, and married Dee Welch in 1982 and moved to Phillips, WI where they spent the remainder of her years in a beautiful log home built by the two of them. She sailed the Great Lakes, Virgin Islands and enjoyed traveling around the country as well as to Europe, Australia and New Zealand with Dee. She was an extremely creative seamstress, quilter, painter, and bridge player. An amazing grandmother, she crafted Halloween costumes, gingerbread houses, and created cherished wall hangings and quilts for each grandchild. She cultivated many dear friendships, had a great sense of humor, and endured several bouts of cancer with strength and grace. She was President of the Marshfield PEO, and for many years volunteered for the hospice group that compassionately cared for her in her last months.
