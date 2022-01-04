Patricia Ann Slaby passed away on December 16, 2021 at Lakeshore Manor in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Patricia (Pat) was born on November 7, 1939 in Freeport, IL to Karl and Loleita Blodgett. Pat spent most of her youth in Springstead by the Bear River. She graduated from Park Falls High School in 1957. While working in Park Falls after graduation, she met and married Attorney John Slaby. They moved to Phillips in 1960 she remained until her move to a memory care facility in Oshkosh in June of 2018.

Pat will be remembered as an avid golfer and loved to travel with her husband John.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Slaby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments