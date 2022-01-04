...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Patricia Ann Slaby passed away on December 16, 2021 at Lakeshore Manor in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Patricia (Pat) was born on November 7, 1939 in Freeport, IL to Karl and Loleita Blodgett. Pat spent most of her youth in Springstead by the Bear River. She graduated from Park Falls High School in 1957. While working in Park Falls after graduation, she met and married Attorney John Slaby. They moved to Phillips in 1960 she remained until her move to a memory care facility in Oshkosh in June of 2018.
Pat will be remembered as an avid golfer and loved to travel with her husband John.
