The Park Falls Police Department reported the following response calls along with other incident reports to include welfare checks, assists with medical and other law enforcement agency calls from Dec. 6-12, 2021.

Officers responded to an abandoned vehicle complaint at a church parking lot at 6:30 a.m. Dec. 8. The vehicle was towed upon expiration of a 72-hour tow sticker and as officers learned the owner had apparently abandoned the vehicle returned to another state.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments