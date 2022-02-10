The Park Falls Police Department provided an incident response report for the week of Jan. 17 to Feb. 6, 2022.

Officers responded to two public disturbance calls, one citation and tow of unregistered vehicle, two traffic crashes, one gas station drive-off fuel theft, four welfare checks, three medical or mental health assists, 10 false alarms, one security check, one lost wallet, two motorist assists, five vehicle lockouts, two traffic complaints, three assist other agencies, one abandoned vehicle, one 24 hour snow removal notice, one semi trailer verification of repair form, two juvenile tobacco citations, one commercial complaint and one abandoned 911 call. Other calls included:

