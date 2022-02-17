The Park Falls Police Department provided an incident response report for the week of Feb. 7-13, 2022.
In responses without further information the department handled two tenant-landlord complaints, five assist other agencies, four medical assists, two vehicle lockouts, one citizen assist, one commercial complaint, one false burglar alarm, four mental health calls with referral to Price County Human Services, one parking complaint, and one unlawful use of telephone complaint. In other calls:
Feb. 7
A text message harassment complaint originating from an inmate at Bayfield County Jail. Contact with Bayfield authorities resulted in the suspect’s loss of phone privileges.
Arrested a driver for driving after license revoked and referred for bail jumping, following a traffic stop for driving with no license plates.
Arrested a male subject for possession of drug paraphernalia after a witness waved down officers regarding suspicious activity by an individual parked in the former paper mill parking lot.
Feb. 8
Damage to Kwik Trip gas pump complaint at 5:07 p.m. Report taken.
Referred a complaint from Chequamegon School District to the county prosecuting attorney, regarding an obscene voicemail with profane language from a Park Falls resident to the North Campus in Glidden.
Driver arrest for OWI first offense following a traffic stop for speeding at Wisconsin 13 and 5th Avenue North.
Feb. 9
Officers performed a K-9 sniff at Chequamegon High School. The dog alerted on odor from a student vehicle where officers discovered tobacco products, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 10
Semi-truck and trailer stuck on Saunders Avenue near the boat landing.
Responded to a report of a male who had fallen on the deck of his 8th Avenue South residence. Officers performed CPR until emergency medical services arrived and transported the patient to Marshfield Medical Center Emergency Room.
Female suspect arrested at Park Falls business for possession of illegal substances. Investigation is ongoing.
Driver arrested for OWI following a traffic stop at Lawrence Avenue. The suspect refused a chemical test.
Feb. 11
Contacted Park Falls Public Works Department regarding a city plow truck that had struck a light pole on 4th Avenue North at 5th Street North. The pole was knocked down to the ground at approximately 4:08 a.m.
Vehicle reported struck by another vehicle on 7th Avenue South at 1:18 p.m. A pickup truck was backing up while plowing a driveway and struck the vehicle. No injuries were reported but damage to a rear passenger door appeared to have exceeded minimum reporting limit requirements.
Feb. 12
Customer theft complaint at Super One Foods at 3:19 p.m. No arrest was made but the customer was banned from the store for one year.
Feb. 13
Individual arrested for domestic violence, battery and damage to property following a complaint from the residence. Investigation incomplete.
