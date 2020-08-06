Two old storefronts at the corner of First St. North and Second Ave. North in the heart of downtown Park Falls have been eyesores for nearly two decades. Those buildings may finally be coming down after council members approved raze orders for a dozen properties citywide.
The City of Park Falls has declared buildings on 12 private properties dilapidated and dangerous and issued raze orders calling for the demolition of those buildings by Labor Day.
Letters have been sent to each of the property owners, notifying them the Common Council, by a 6-1 vote, has deemed the buildings dangerous, unsafe, unsanitary, or “otherwise unfit for human habitation and that repair of the building is unreasonable,” as reads Resolution 20-014, passed by the council at its July 27 meeting.
