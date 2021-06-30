Park Falls city attorney Bryce {span}Schoenborn{/span}, pictured with Park Falls Mayor Michael Bablick (left), served as the moderator for the hearing in which renewal of the liquor license for Captain Nemo’s Pub and Grub was at issue.
Patricia Bochler, owner of Captain Nemo’s Bar and Grill in Park Falls, testified on her own behalf at the Park Falls Common Council meeting this week where renewal of her liquor license was in question.
At Monday’s Park Falls Common Council meeting, a hearing was held in regard to renewal of a liquor license for Captain Nemo’s Pub and Grub in Park Falls. Owner Patricia Bochler represented herself at the hearing, which was slated to be held in response to a complaint filed by Park Falls Police Chief Jerry Ernst.
The hearing, in accordance with state statute, must be held from three to 10 days from the time the notice was delivered to Bochler. While she felt this did not give her adequate time to prepare, and her attorney was able to be present, city attorney Bryce Schoenborn read the statue aloud to all present at the meeting. The day of service, he said, did not count, nor did the weekend, but the day of the hearing did count as one of the days according to statute. Because Bochler was served the paperwork last Wednesday, he said, Monday would serve as the third day, making the day of the meeting within statute parameters.
