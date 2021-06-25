Mayor Michael Bablick

Mayor Michael Bablick presented his nonbinding letter of intent for the proposed Flambeau River development project to the Park Falls committee on the whole last week.

 PHOTO BY BECKIE GASKILL

At the most recent Park Falls Committee of the Whole meeting, Mayor Michael Bablick presented the committee with a nonbinding letter of intent for a proposed Flambeau River development project he drafted to be approved by the council. The property is currently owned by PKF Investments LLC, the same company that owns the Park Theatre. If it should be approved, the letter stated, the City would be committed to providing the infrastructure for the project, including roads, water, and sewer.

The increase in the new assessed value of the property, which when completed would be a new housing development would be used to pay back infrastructure costs, finance fees and future maintenance incurred by the city. He used the example of an upfront cost to the city of $500,000. The increment assessed value of new properties, he said, must be $1,500,000 by Jan. 1, 2024. The agreement must also be secured by the developer’s personal assets to indemnify the city within the set parameters.

