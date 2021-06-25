At the most recent Park Falls Committee of the Whole meeting, Mayor Michael Bablick presented the committee with a nonbinding letter of intent for a proposed Flambeau River development project he drafted to be approved by the council. The property is currently owned by PKF Investments LLC, the same company that owns the Park Theatre. If it should be approved, the letter stated, the City would be committed to providing the infrastructure for the project, including roads, water, and sewer.
The increase in the new assessed value of the property, which when completed would be a new housing development would be used to pay back infrastructure costs, finance fees and future maintenance incurred by the city. He used the example of an upfront cost to the city of $500,000. The increment assessed value of new properties, he said, must be $1,500,000 by Jan. 1, 2024. The agreement must also be secured by the developer’s personal assets to indemnify the city within the set parameters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.