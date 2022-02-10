The chamber’s Flambeau Rama Committee conducted its first meeting last week.

Plans for this year now underway include a retro event to highlight the activities surrounding the founding of Flambeau Rama. Now in its 69th year, Flambeau Rama promises to offer the traditional favorites, such as the kiddie car races, softball, music and family friendly games.

