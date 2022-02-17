First order of business this week is to make a correction regarding the Flambeau Rama queen information I provided last week. Apparently I jumped into 2023 and skipped 2022.
The queen will be crowned this year, so please submit your nominations as soon as possible. Eight young ladies will be chosen for the finals and one crowned Aug. 5, 2022.
Do you ever pass by a business you have never entered and wondered what they offer? We are going to regularly shine a spotlight on our chamber members and offer you an opportunity to get to know them better. This week our spotlight member is NorthLakes Community Clinic in Park Falls.
As a Federally Qualified Health Center, NorthLakes operates 13 clinics in 11 counties of northern and eastern Wisconsin, according to clinic information. NorthLakes — Park Falls offers behavioral health, chiropractic, and health and wellness support services for the entire county. NorthLakes — Park Falls will add a community health worker in April to assist in the mission of providing quality services and actively removing barriers to wellness such as housing, transportation, health insurance or financial needs.
NorthLakes also has community outreach programs including dental and behavioral health services directly into schools and the community. The clinic works with Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) offices, daycare facilities, and the dental outreach program is the largest Seal-A-Smile program in the state.
In November 2021 the clinic moved to its new location in the former Forward Bank Building at 110 2nd Ave. N. The new building allows for future growth with over 14,000 square feet of space. The expansion will continue to improve resources and services available to area rural communities.
The Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to have fine members such as this, engaged in efforts to make our community thrive.
