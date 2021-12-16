Price County has been transformed into a winter wonderland with over a foot of snow. Two consecutive snowstorms last week provided a good start to our seasonal sports and promised a very white Christmas.

The monthly chamber meeting on Dec. 9 was a joyous one as we reflected on the past few months and selected event dates for 2022. In January, the chamber will provide members with an annual schedule of events and opportunities to donate or sponsor. This will offer the option to forecast and budget your sponsorships for the year.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments