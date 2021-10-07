The Northwoods is buzzing with activity. Leave are falling like confetti, celebrating as the Chequamegon National Forest explodes with color. Bow hunters climb to the tops of sparsely covered trees, knowing the temps are too warm to hang deer. But it’s not really about that. Ruffed grouse scurry into the forest, alluding to a barrage of Minnesota, Michigan and Illinois vehicles. Local contractors are racing the clock to complete all the outdoor projects before the vibrant colors become a blanket of white.

The news came from organizer Michelle Smith that the haunted house will not be offered this year. The Festival of Frights committee has planned a night of fun for you and your family Saturday, Oct. 30. Park Theater will be offering a free movie weekend Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29-30. “Casper” will show at 6 p.m. Friday and again at 4 p.m. Saturday. The original “Psycho” will play Friday and Saturday at 9 p.m. Bring your pumpkin on Saturday and win a contest.

