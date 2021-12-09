...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9
inches possible.
* WHERE...Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
My dear grandma Grace passed away yesterday morning, slipping quietly like the lady she was, from this life into eternity. Chamber business is mottled together with persistent memories of baking cookies, reading Golden Books and picking vegetables in the garden beside her. One never sees the true strength in her grandma, until grandma becomes a widow.
Isn’t it a wonder how our features develop from our DNA but the very essence of our character is formed by those who make the largest impression upon us. Tending to emulate those whom we admire most comes naturally. It’s not until we ripen with age that we see the reflection of them become self evident.
