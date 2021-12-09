My dear grandma Grace passed away yesterday morning, slipping quietly like the lady she was, from this life into eternity. Chamber business is mottled together with persistent memories of baking cookies, reading Golden Books and picking vegetables in the garden beside her. One never sees the true strength in her grandma, until grandma becomes a widow.

Isn’t it a wonder how our features develop from our DNA but the very essence of our character is formed by those who make the largest impression upon us. Tending to emulate those whom we admire most comes naturally. It’s not until we ripen with age that we see the reflection of them become self evident.

