PARK FALLS — Expressing thanks to city staff and department heads for due diligence, the Park Falls Common County approved a “flat” budget for 2022 at its regular meeting on Nov. 29.

The council unanimously approved a $3,292,851 budget that City Administrator Brentt Michalek described as balanced due to the efforts of the city departments to reign in costs. The result was a flat budget at a time when other levies have increased, he said.

