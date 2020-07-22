FILE - Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy is seen before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. Murphy says he expects the team’s home games this season will have no more than 10,000-12,000 fans, if spectators are allowed at all. The Packers had announced two weeks ago that their 81,441-seat Lambeau Field would have a “significantly reduced” capacity this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Murphy revealed Tuesday, July 21, 2020 the magnitude of that reduction while expressing optimism a season would be played. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy says he expects the team's home games this season will have no more than 10,000-12,000 fans, if spectators are allowed at all.
The Packers had announced two weeks ago that their 81,441-seat Lambeau Field would have a "significantly reduced" capacity this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Murphy revealed Tuesday the magnitude of that reduction while expressing optimism a season would be played.
