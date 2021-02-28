MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Over half of Wisconsin residents age 65 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the state is on track to begin vaccinating teachers, child care workers and other eligible groups as planned Monday.
As of Friday, 521,354 people age 65 and up received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, representing 51.3% of that population, according to state data. When looking at all age groups, 14.9% of all Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 7.6% have received the full two-dose series of shots.
