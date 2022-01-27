PARK FALLS — The visiting Oshkosh Ice Hawks scored three goals over a 68-second span in the third period to pull away for a 6-3 victory over the Chequamegon/Phillips/Butternut high school hockey team in the Park Falls Recreation Arena on Jan. 21.
The Ice Hawks took a 1-0 lead into the second period and added a second goal 53 seconds into the frame. Daniel Harfiel (Grant Kief assist) scored for Team SEaL 9:16 into the second period. Oshkosh led 3-2 after two periods.
