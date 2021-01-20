The Ashland Oredockers outscored the Chequamegon/Phillips/Butternut High School hockey team 3-0 in the first period en route to an 8=4 victory at the Park Falls Recreation Arena on Monday, Jan. 11.

Ashland outshot Team SEaL 17-5 in the first period. C/P/B had an 11-2 shot advantage in the second period but Ashland converted both of its attempts. Both teams scored two goals in the second period. Ashland outscored C/P/B 3-2 in the third period with a 10-7 shot advantage.

