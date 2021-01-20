The Ashland Oredockers outscored the Chequamegon/Phillips/Butternut High School hockey team 3-0 in the first period en route to an 8=4 victory at the Park Falls Recreation Arena on Monday, Jan. 11.
Ashland outshot Team SEaL 17-5 in the first period. C/P/B had an 11-2 shot advantage in the second period but Ashland converted both of its attempts. Both teams scored two goals in the second period. Ashland outscored C/P/B 3-2 in the third period with a 10-7 shot advantage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.