Olivia Dettmering
Photo Submitted

On Oct. 8 in the Prentice Buccaneer's conference win over Auburndale, Olivia Dettmering reached a major milestone in her volleyball career with 1,000 assists. Dettmering is a senior at Prentice High School and is in her second year as varsity setter. When asked why she chose the setter position she said that back in middle school, nobody would volunteer to set, so she did and it just stuck. Dettmering also commented that she has been blessed to play with such an amazing team and that she is grateful for being able to play as much as they have in this last season. Although she is undecided at this time about where she would like to go to college, Dettmering hopes that volleyball will be a part of her college experience.

