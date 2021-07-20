The Price County Antique Association hosted its annual Antique & Tractor Expo at the Price County Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday, offering visitors the chance to see antique tractors, machinery, tools and other artifacts that defined life in earlier times in Price County.
(Contributed photos by Cheryl Janacek Walker)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.