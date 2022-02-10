PARK FALLS — Two officers with the Park Falls Police Department helped slow the spread of flames with a garage fire until firefighters could arrive on Jan. 17.

Officer Robert Zoubek responded to a Price County Dispatch call regarding a garage fire at 542 5th Ave. S. at approximately 9:09 p.m. He arrived before firefighters and saw there was a garage and residence involved in the fire.

