MILWAUKEE (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a rare December wind storm spawned eight tornadoes across west-central Wisconsin.
The Dec. 15 storm swept across multiple states. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Sunday that the storm produced three tornadoes rate as EF-2 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, three EF-1 tornadoes and two EF-0 tornadoes.
