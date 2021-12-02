Brittany Schloer, chiropractic technician with NorthLakes Community Clinic in Park Falls, works at getting the new treatment room of clinic chiropractor Dr. Tim Wakefield on Nov. 19, as the entire clinic made the move from the original Birch Street office to the former Forward Bank office at 2nd Avenue downtown.
NorthLakes Community Clinic completed its move to a new downtown location on Friday, Nov. 19, for the purpose of growing programming and services at 110 2nd Ave N.
As one of 12 nonprofit Federally Qualified Community Health Center locations in northern Wisconsin, the NorthLakes Community Clinic in Park Falls had outgrown the original 500 Birch St. offices. The clinic opted to purchase the former Forward Bank location as the bank is building a new facility downtown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.