NorthLakes

Brittany Schloer, chiropractic technician with NorthLakes Community Clinic in Park Falls, works at getting the new treatment room of clinic chiropractor Dr. Tim Wakefield on Nov. 19, as the entire clinic made the move from the original Birch Street office to the former Forward Bank office at 2nd Avenue downtown.

 Tom LaVenture

NorthLakes Community Clinic completed its move to a new downtown location on Friday, Nov. 19, for the purpose of growing programming and services at 110 2nd Ave N.

As one of 12 nonprofit Federally Qualified Community Health Center locations in northern Wisconsin, the NorthLakes Community Clinic in Park Falls had outgrown the original 500 Birch St. offices. The clinic opted to purchase the former Forward Bank location as the bank is building a new facility downtown.

