MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal officials have designated a huge swath of Wisconsin's Lake Michigan coastline as a National Marine Sanctuary to protect historic shipwrecks in the area, Gov. Tony Evers' office announced Tuesday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will publish regulations designating 962 square miles from Kewaunee County south to Ozaukee County as a sanctuary, Evers' office said.

