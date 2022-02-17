PHILLIPS — After more than 90 minutes in closed session on Feb. 10, the executive committee of the Price County Board of Supervisors emerged to take no action on whether or not to recommend the sale or lease of the county fairgrounds.
At the direction of the county board, executive committee members Paula Houdek, Robert Kopisch, Larry Palecek, Dennis Wartgow and James Hintz, are reviewing two proposals for ownership or leased management of the 135 year old county fairgrounds. Expressed conditions would include allowing the annual fair to continue and for organizations that use the fairgrounds all year to have continued access.
The full county board removed an agenda item for an executive session to discuss the fairgrounds topic with possible action at the Feb. 15 regular meeting. The topic will be taken up at the next executive committee meeting in March, prior to the April full board meeting.
The two entities that submitted proposals, the Baratka family, a private entity that operates the Price County Rodeo at the fairgrounds, and Price County Fairgrounds United formed a 501(C)(6) nonprofit business with the intent to keep the fairgrounds in public hands for perpetuity.
Two Fairgrounds United board members spoke at the executive committee meeting on Feb. 10.
Lynda Ludwig, of Wooster, reiterated her previous statements that the fairgrounds property is a county asset that should not be sold to a private entity. Such a sale should be vetted through economic development or tourism departments first, she said.
“That’s really critical because that landmass out there, 41 acres, and its historic cultural value is definitely an economic development opportunity for our county,” Ludwig said.
Ludwig said she is involved in establishing a Connect Communities group of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, which is working in partnership with the Northwest Regional Planning Commission. Groups such as these will bring communities of Price County together on issues of shared interest such as the fairgrounds issue, she said.
“We see that the fairgrounds is close to Philips, and it’s a significant asset to the city of Philips,” she said. “This should not be rushed through; it needs to go through economic development and tourism.”
The manufacturing base brings expertise and needs a voice in the matter, she said. The fairgrounds outcome should be consistent with the county’s strategic plan, she said.
Ludwig concluded by asking for an open engagement process prior to the sale that allows for significant discussion and not just a three minute public comment.
David Valiquette, vice president of SRC America Corporation in Phillips, said that a decision on the fairgrounds should be consistent with the economic plan for the county and the city of Philips. The company has enjoyed success for the first two years and an expansion is planned that will require recruiting people to the area that currently has a housing shortage and vacant businesses downtown.
“I think we need a comprehensive plan about how this community is going to move forward,” Valiquette said.
