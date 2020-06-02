MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Protesters spray painted graffiti on the Wisconsin state Capitol, dumped paint on the beloved "Forward" statue outside, broke into businesses downtown and defaced the Wisconsin Veterans Museum before police in riot gear used tear gas to disperse the crowd early Tuesday morning.

Police said around 1 a.m. that someone fired a handgun in the air, two men were beaten with a crowbar and others attempted to light Molotov cocktails. Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl said in his blog that multiple police officers were struck with rocks and projectiles.

