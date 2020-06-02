Protesters march through the streets of Madison, Wis., Monday, June, 1, 2020, as part of what they say will be a week of action against police brutality and "white supremacy." (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
The statue "Forward," on the Capitol grounds facing State Street, was covered in paint Tuesday morning June 2, 2020 on the Capitol Square in Madison, Wis. (Emily Hamer/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Protesters spray painted graffiti on the Wisconsin state Capitol, dumped paint on the beloved "Forward" statue outside, broke into businesses downtown and defaced the Wisconsin Veterans Museum before police in riot gear used tear gas to disperse the crowd early Tuesday morning.
Police said around 1 a.m. that someone fired a handgun in the air, two men were beaten with a crowbar and others attempted to light Molotov cocktails. Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl said in his blog that multiple police officers were struck with rocks and projectiles.
