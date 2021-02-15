...One Last Night of Dangerous Cold...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest expects a new snowmobile trail to open this winter on the Medford-Park Falls Ranger District. The 13.5-mile trail currently under construction will connect the Taylor County trail system near the Mondeaux Flowage to a Price County system near Steve Creek Flowage.
The new connector trail will offer a shorter route for families and others who aren’t able to make the longer ride required by the current trail system in the area, according to the Forest Service. It will also provide an alternative route between Price County and the Medford area, relieving the busy Pine Line Rail Trail of some traffic.
