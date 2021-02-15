Snowmobiles
2018-FS-Allegheny-CB

The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest expects a new snowmobile trail to open this winter on the Medford-Park Falls Ranger District. The 13.5-mile trail currently under construction will connect the Taylor County trail system near the Mondeaux Flowage to a Price County system near Steve Creek Flowage.

The new connector trail will offer a shorter route for families and others who aren’t able to make the longer ride required by the current trail system in the area, according to the Forest Service. It will also provide an alternative route between Price County and the Medford area, relieving the busy Pine Line Rail Trail of some traffic.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments