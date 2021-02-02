...HEAVY SNOW AND FREEZING DRIZZLE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY
FRIDAY MORNING...
.A winter storm will move through the Upper Midwest Wednesday
night through early Friday morning and will bring heavy snow to
portions of northwest Wisconsin. A period of freezing drizzle is
likely before precipitation changes to snow. Snow will be heavy at
times during the day Thursday which will make travel difficult.
The system departs the region early Friday morning, with the
exception of lake-effect snow over northern portions of Bayfield,
Ashland, and Iron counties through Friday.
There remains some uncertainty in the track and placement of the
heavy snow and much of the Northland will likely see freezing
drizzle and snow with this system. Changes in the total snow
amounts and locations of the heaviest snow are possible with later
updates.
Dangerous wind chills will follow the heavy snow for the end of
the week through the weekend.
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of 5 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze possible.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland, Iron and Price Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through late Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There may be a period of freezing drizzle
Wednesday evening which would lead to a glaze of ice. Lake-
effect snow will continue for northern portions of Bayfield,
Ashland, and Iron counties through Friday evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Sarah and Josh Pritzl’s new store in Park Falls is jam-packed with gear to equip even the most ardent silent sports fans.
Customers stepping through the doors of Silly Goose Silent Sports will be greeted by a wide range of adventuring equipment and maybe even the owners’ red heeler dog, aptly named Red.
Opening their own silent sports store seemed like a natural fit to Josh and Sarah Pritzl of Park Falls; outdoors aficionados in their own right, enjoying everything from kayaking and running to cross-country skiing and biking.
