Sarah and Josh Pritzl’s new store in Park Falls is jam-packed with gear to equip even the most ardent silent sports fans.

Customers stepping through the doors of Silly Goose Silent Sports will be greeted by a wide range of adventuring equipment and maybe even the owners’ red heeler dog, aptly named Red.

Opening their own silent sports store seemed like a natural fit to Josh and Sarah Pritzl of Park Falls; outdoors aficionados in their own right, enjoying everything from kayaking and running to cross-country skiing and biking.

PADDLES

A wall of canoe paddles decorate a corner of the store. The Pritzls hope to add kayak and canoe sales and rentals to the store’s offerings come spring.

