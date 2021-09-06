Newly hired staff members for 2021-2022 in the School District of Phillips are, Kelly Bamke, grade two and three special education teacher (back row from left); Faye Stewart, grade two and three special education paraeducator; Kaitlyn Ellengel, special education paraeducator; Caitlyn Dittel, grade seven ELA; Jessica Otto, general education paraeducator (middle row), Mary Mepham, general education paraeducator; Andra Nelson, K-12 media specialist, Aubrey Pierson, grade three paraeducator; and Ashley Lannon (front row), general education paraeducator.
