Price County officials recently elected or re-elected in the Nov. 3, 2020 election were sworn into office by Judge Kevin Klein on Jan. 5 at the county courthouse. Pictured from left is newly elected district attorney Karl Kelz, newly elected Register of Deeds Sylvia Kerner, reelected county clerk Jean Gottwald, and reelected county treasurer Lynn Neeck.

On Jan. 5, Karl Kelz took his oath of office, officially stepping into the district attorney role for Price County after being elected to a four-year term on Nov. 3, 2020.

A native of Illinois who has spent most of his life in Wisconsin, Kelz comes to the role with a lengthy background in the legal profession, beginning in 1999 as an attorney at a private law firm in the town of Mineral Point in southern Wisconsin. He then worked as an assistant district attorney in Marathon County for three years, was elected as district attorney in Taylor County where he served for 10 years, and spent the past eight years running his own private legal practice in Medford.

Karl Kelz, formerly of Taylor County, has been elected to a four-year term as the district attorney for Price County.

