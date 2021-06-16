Theresa Ellner, DDS, a 2021 Marquette University School of Dentistry graduate, has joined the staff of Northwoods Dentistry. Dr. Michael Murphy owns five dental offices with locations in Park Falls, Phillips, Medford, Ladysmith and Rice Lake. Dr. Ellner will be working mainly out of the Phillips office.
Upon graduating Chequamegon High School in 2009 Ellner attended Chippewa Valley Technical College to become a dental assistant, graduating in December, 2009. It was while working as a hygienist in a dental office located in Lac du Flambeau that she realized being a hygienist was not her ultimate dream. Much like Hermie in the Christmas cartoon “Frosty the Snowman”, she longed to be a dentist. That dream took her first to UW-Eau Claire, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in biology with a pre-dental emphasis; graduating in 2016. From 2017-2021 she was a student at Milwaukee’s Marquette University School of Dentistry where she earned the Denis P. Lynch Award for Oral Maxillofacial Pathology. Dr. Lynch, who held a degree as a DDS as well as a PhD, was well known in the dental community and considered a leader in the field of maxillofacial pathology, a subject on which he authored a book “The Mouth: Diagnosis and Treatment.” He was a faculty member and practicing dentist at MUSD before his untimely death in 2019.
