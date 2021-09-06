No one guessed the purpose of the mystery item during the Price County Antique Association’s Antique & Tractor Expo & Car Show in July or during the Price County Fair. The mystery item is two sets of internal clock chimes from the State Bank of Phillips’ original clock.
(Contributed photo by Lynn Bohn.)
