OGEMA — Ever wanted to try your hand at rosemaling, sketching manga, a musical instrument? The Ogema Library is making arts and music materials available for checkouts for adults and youth with everything needed to try out creative artistic activities.

There are six art kits that include oils, acrylics, watercolor, sketching, model clay and a deluxe art set, for people to learn the arts with everything they need but the smock.

