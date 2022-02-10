...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and and some mixed precipitation expected. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. A period of mixed
precipitation will be possible as well after the main area of
snow moves off later this evening into the overnight.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price
Counties. In Minnesota, Pine County. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille
Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 4 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Painting and music kits for checkout at Ogema Public Library.
OGEMA — Ever wanted to try your hand at rosemaling, sketching manga, a musical instrument? The Ogema Library is making arts and music materials available for checkouts for adults and youth with everything needed to try out creative artistic activities.
There are six art kits that include oils, acrylics, watercolor, sketching, model clay and a deluxe art set, for people to learn the arts with everything they need but the smock.
