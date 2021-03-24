Call me old-fashioned, but I still use a wall calendar to keep track of schedules and appointments. I find it more convenient to be able to glance up and see upcoming events than to find my phone, find an app and then scroll around looking for things. This year I have a very cool Wisconsin DNR calendar that features little tidbits about seasonal events like when the maple sap is running and bird migrations. This week it's declaring that the robins and eastern bluebirds are arriving. I doubt that the birds depend on wall calendars or even smartphones to keep on schedule, since they somehow seem to know exactly when they're due to show up without having to carry any stuff.
I wrote about the very popular eastern bluebird last year, and I haven't seen any or heard any reports that they're in our area yet, but I have seen some other early spring arrivals over the past week. The most exciting thing was seeing a pair of trumpeter swans fly right over my head at sunset as I was standing in a parking lot. A drive up from Rice Lake this weekend revealed a number of migratory swans in ponds and wetlands, where the remaining snow and ice gives these bright white birds some natural cover. The mallards and Canada geese are back in large numbers in Prentice Park, joining their friends who've been hanging out all winter around the artesian spring. I finally saw a pair of local sandhill cranes in the Fish Creek slough; these iconic symbols of the changing season have been around downstate for at least a couple of weeks, and it's always exciting to see and hear them for the first time every March or April.
