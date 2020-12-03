In this photo provided by the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, Ravensbeard Wildlife Center Director and founder Ellen Kalish holds a Saw-whet owl at their facility in Saugerties, N.Y., Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. A worker helping to get the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City found the tiny owl among the tree's massive branches on Monday, Nov. 16. Now named Rockefeller, the owl was brought to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center for care. (Lindsay Possumato/Ravensbeard Wildlife Center via AP)
Everyone needs a good holiday story, especially this year. Bird fans all over the country were enchanted last week by the adventures of Rockefeller the owl, who went from living a normal owl life in upstate New York to being an overnight Internet sensation.
The tiny northern saw-whet owl was found by workers preparing to put up the giant Rockefeller Center Christmas tree tucked up against the trunk. She had most likely been roosting in the tree when it was cut down and made the journey to Manhattan on the truck. The alert workers (very alert; these owls are at most the size of a robin) arranged to have him brought to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties, NY. She was dehydrated but recovered well with some TLC, some fluids and some delicious mice. She also got a very nice pink sweater out of the experience. Rockefeller was due to be released back into the wild this week, where she can enjoy her new life as an Instagram influencer. But in the meantime, let's talk more about these very engaging little owls.
