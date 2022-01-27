POTSDAM, NY (Jan. 20, 2022) — Tatum H. Morris of Park Falls, a sophomore majoring in psychology, was named to the fall 2021 semester Dean’s List for at Clarkson University.

Clarkson University is a private, national research university with 4,300 students across 95 programs of study. Students with at least 14 credit hours who achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average qualify for the list.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments