MILWAUKEE (AP) — More passengers are moving through Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
The airport saw the most passengers in April since the pandemic began, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday. The airport saw 344,791 passengers that month. That's 9,550 more passengers than in March.
