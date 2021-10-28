They got their start in 2006 when they crawled onto a narrow ledge at The Pavilion on Hayward’s Main Street to play their music. That’s where they also got their name, Molly and the Danger Band, so apropos as they played for audiences below from their precarious perch.

And just in time for Halloween, Molly and the Danger Band will take the stage (albeit a much more spacious one) at Hayward’s Park Center as they play a benefit concert for the theater at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments