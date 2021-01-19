WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — The Minocqua Brewing Company's Super Pac has raised more than $50,000 as part of its effort to oust U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany because they challenged the election of Democrat Joe Biden.
The brewery has already paid for billboards throughout the region calling on the two Republicans to resign, the Wausau Pilot & Review reported. Two billboards on Hwy. 29 near Wausau and a third placed on Hwy. 51 near Tomahawk show photos of the two lawmakers with the words "They Must Resign" in large red lettering.
